Richland Center man found safe

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Richland Center Police provided an update Sunday night that Lyle Carley was located and is safe.

A missing endangered person alert was issued for a 70-year-old Richland Center man Sunday night.

According to Richland Center Police, Carley was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Dairy-O in Richland Center and did not return home.

Carley was seen driving a dark gray Ford Mustang with red accents around the hood scoops. The vehicle has Wisconsin plates with the number APT3060.

Carley is described as a 5′6″ tall white man weighing about 200 lbs. He has brown eyes and gray, medium length hair.

Carley has not taken his medications since he’s been gone, and his family is concerned for his safety.

If you have any information about Carley’s location, please contact the Richland Police Department at 608-647-2103.

