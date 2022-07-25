Advertisement

Nelson drops from Senate race, backs Mandela Barnes

Democrat Tom Nelson dropped out of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race on Monday and endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes ahead of next month’s primary
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Tom Nelson dropped out of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race on Monday and endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes ahead of next month’s primary.

Nelson announced his decision in a tweet. The Outagame County executive didn't elaborate on why he was suspending his campaign, but he has trailed in polls behind front-runners Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

The Democrats are vying to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is seeking a third term.

