Nelson drops from Senate race, backs Mandela Barnes
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Tom Nelson dropped out of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race on Monday and endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes ahead of next month’s primary.
Nelson announced his decision in a tweet. The Outagame County executive didn't elaborate on why he was suspending his campaign, but he has trailed in polls behind front-runners Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.
The Democrats are vying to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is seeking a third term.