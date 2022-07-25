Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Juneau Co.

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mauston Police Department is investigating the death of a person who was struck by a train over the weekend.

In a statement Monday morning, the police department reported that a pedestrian was hit by the train and pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.

Officers were called to the location around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the statement said. The police department did not give any information on why the person was on the tracks at the time. Chief Michael Zilisch wrote that his department’s investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released when it is available.

All railroad crossings in Mauston, except for the one at North Road, were closed for several hours afterwards.

In addition to the Mauston Police Department, the city’s fire department and EMS, as well as the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin State Patrol all were called to assist Sunday night.

