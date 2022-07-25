PHMDC spending stimulus dollars to fight violence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials will spend several hundred thousand dollars helping the county district attorney’s office and a quartet of community groups battle violence in the area. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. announced the grants, which use COVID-19 stimulus money, as part of a previously released roadmap targeting that goal.

“We’re investing in violence prevention efforts across our community to make our city safer,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “I’m excited that our ARPA [stimulus] funding will help increase opportunities for our youth, foster stronger neighborhoods, and help our community heal from violence.”

The Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office will use its funds to offer Bluetooth panic buttons to domestic violence victims. When activated, the panic buttons will ping 911 and send the victim’s GPS location. The four agencies receiving grants are listed below, along with descriptions provided by PHMDC of how they plan to spend the money.

Dane County Multi Agency Center – Multi-Agency Portal Funding will be used for a web-based platform and app for survivors of sexual violence and local support services to connect with each other.

Meadowood Neighborhood Association - Meadowood Health Partnership Funding will be used to build organizational capacity to strengthen services to individuals with immediate housing, food, and other emergency needs, and refer these individuals to needed health and social services in order to prevent or reduce violence from occurring.

Operation Fresh Start - Mobile Engagement for Youth and Emerging Adults Funding will be used to counsel young adults ages 17-24 who need support in exploring career options, preparing for employment, and taking next steps towards achieving their career goals.

Urban Triage - Supporting Healthy Black Families and Youth Funding will be used in a new initiative that will serve youth ages 14-24, especially those aging out of foster care or re-entering society after incarceration. The program will provide individual support, job skills development, rental assistance, trauma recovery, and support navigating institutions and systems.



“The work of reducing violence cannot be done alone,” PHMDC Director of Policy, Planning, and Evaluation Audrielle Smith said. “We need to leverage the expertise and experiences of partners across sectors to get it done. Providing financial support to help them in their work is one way to jump start that process.”

PHMDC expects to spend $300,000 to pay for the effort. The health agency plans to start distributing the funds next week and the money will help pay for the effort through next year.

