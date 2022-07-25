Pleasant weather continues this week!

Key Takeaways

Seasonable highs tomorrow

Isolated showers/storms Tuesday night to Wednesday

Cooler temps to follow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the heat and humidity last week, today felt fantastic! Similar conditions are on tap through the rest of this week. High-pressure overhead keeps us quiet tonight, with low temperatures cooling to the upper 50s and low 60s. More sunshine, low dew points, and seasonable temperatures for Tuesday. Cloud cover will increase during the evening ahead of our next weather maker.

A cold front will spark up a few showers and maybe a rumble to thunder or two Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but coverage looks pretty spotty. We’ll clear out the clouds through the rest of Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Temperatures will be trending a bit cooler through the latter half of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s both Thursday and Friday. Sky conditions look to remain mainly sunny as well. We could see a few showers pop up on Thursday, but it looks like a dry end to the month of July.

