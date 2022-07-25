Advertisement

A Quiet Week Coming Up

Pleasant Temperatures Ahead
Pleasant conditions.
Pleasant conditions.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Sunshine Returns
  • Lower Humidity
  • Midweek Weather-maker

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here through much of the week. Today will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Much lower humidity levels can be expected too. Mostly clear skies continue tonight with lows into the middle and upper 50s.

Our next weather-maker approaches Tuesday night with increasing clouds. Highs will be around 80 degrees. There is a chance of showers and storms Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning as a cold front approaches. Sunshine returns Wednesday.

Highs will drop from around 80 Wednesday to the middle and upper 70s Thursday and Friday. An early look at next weekend calls for mostly sunny skies and temperatures into the lower 80s. At this point, no precipitation is expected.

