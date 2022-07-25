Advertisement

Retired UWPD K9 officer dies

UWPD had to say a final goodbye to a retired K9 officer Sunday.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that they said a final goodbye to a retired K9 officer.

K9 officer Casey spent more than 10 years with UWPD before she retired five years ago.

Since her retirement, UWPD said she’s been living with UWPD Capt. Cherise Caradine and her family.

UWPD said Casey was a hard worker and incredible dog. Her expertise was in drug detection, and she had a level III tactical obedience.

Casey was affectionately known as “The #1 Dog in the State” by UWPD.

