Advertisement

Schuster’s Farm hosts third annual Blooms & Butterflies

Schuster’s farm Butterflies and Blooms
Schuster’s farm Butterflies and Blooms(Schuster’s farm Butterflies and Blooms)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Schuster’s Farms third annual Blooms & Butterflies event is set to open on Friday, farm officials say.

The event will showcase the sunflower and zinnia fields that are in full bloom for the summer. Schuster’s said the flowers are perfect for bouquet making and photo ops as butterflies flutter past.

Bloom’s and Butterflies will have live music events every weekend and specialty food and drinks for purchase. Guests will also be able to visit with baby goats, play in the backyard and go on a wagon ride around the farm, Schuster’s said.

The farm will be open every Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from July 29 until August 21.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

Wisconsin distillery wins gold medal with Single Barrel Rye Whiskey
FILE - Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for a touchdown during...
Green Bay police review video in which officer grabs Dillon
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Juneau Co.
Adult-use cannabis sales tax revenue.
Illinois yields $445M thanks to adult-use cannabis