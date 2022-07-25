Schuster’s Farm hosts third annual Blooms & Butterflies

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Schuster’s Farms third annual Blooms & Butterflies event is set to open on Friday, farm officials say.

The event will showcase the sunflower and zinnia fields that are in full bloom for the summer. Schuster’s said the flowers are perfect for bouquet making and photo ops as butterflies flutter past.

Bloom’s and Butterflies will have live music events every weekend and specialty food and drinks for purchase. Guests will also be able to visit with baby goats, play in the backyard and go on a wagon ride around the farm, Schuster’s said.

The farm will be open every Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from July 29 until August 21.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.