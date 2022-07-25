Advertisement

Stoughton woman arrested for fifth OWI

jail generic
jail generic(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 53-year-old Stoughton woman was arrested Sunday morning after police allege she was found intoxicated behind the wheel.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Academy St. for reports of a woman allegedly slumped over the steering wheel in her vehicle, officials said. After arriving, police checked on the woman.

Police found that the woman was allegedly intoxicated and had her perform a field sobriety test. They found that her breath alcohol concentration was over three times the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin.

The 53-year-old was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for OWI fifth offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and felony bail jumping, Stoughton PD said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

Marshall Clerk Lindsey Johnson
Dane Co. task force calls for improvements to ‘inadequate’ election infrastructure
Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will receive one dollar from every blizzard...
Dairy Queen treating children to miracles through Blizzards
NKF Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Kidney Foundation)
Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin hosts organ donation awareness event
Wisconsin distillery wins gold medal with Single Barrel Rye Whiskey