Stoughton woman arrested for fifth OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 53-year-old Stoughton woman was arrested Sunday morning after police allege she was found intoxicated behind the wheel.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Academy St. for reports of a woman allegedly slumped over the steering wheel in her vehicle, officials said. After arriving, police checked on the woman.

Police found that the woman was allegedly intoxicated and had her perform a field sobriety test. They found that her breath alcohol concentration was over three times the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin.

The 53-year-old was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for OWI fifth offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and felony bail jumping, Stoughton PD said.

