Two flee from motorcycle wreck near Madison’s East Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for two people who were seen running from a motorcycle crash near East Towne Mall early Monday morning.

According to the police department, someone called 911 around 2:15 a.m. and reported hearing a crash and screaming in the area of E. Washington Ave. and Continental Lane. The witness also told police about seeing the pair flee from the scene.

During the course of their investigation, MPD officers reached out to State Traffic Operations Center, which provided them with video of the moments leading up to the crash. While the police report did not offer much detail of what happened, it did make a general mention of the officers noting “the direction of traffic and pre-crash driving behaviors.”

The footage also showed the motorcycle driver being picked up by someone in another vehicle and the passenger running away. An MPD K-9 officer was not able to track their scent.

