Wisconsin distillery wins gold medal with Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - A Single Barrel Rye Whiskey from a Wisconsin distillery was chosen against hundreds of other spirits throughout the country to be awarded a gold medal in the 2022 American Craft Spirit Awards.

Wollersheim was one of several distilleries entered in the competition, but only one of few to come out with the gold. Thirty-seven other states, along with Washington D.C. entered in over 400 spirits to be determined which were the best by 30 different judges.

Out of all the entries, 159 earned a bronze medal, 104 got silver, and only 15 were able to covet the gold award.

Wollersheim’s Single Barrel Rye Whiskey is something the distillers felt very proud to win an award with, thanks to its local roots. Their rye whiskey is made from rye grain grown from local Wisconsin farmers.

Their distiller, Tom Lorenz, is the one who makes note when he finds one of these barrels of whiskey that stand out from the rest.

According to the Wollersheim, Lorenz tastes the barrels as they age and marks the ones who taste above the rest as potential single barrel picks. Wollersheim also said these bottles must meet their rigorous standards and if they feel it isn’t ready, they won’t bottle it.

Currently, their award-winning barrel is out of stock, but you can check their website to see when it’s available again.

