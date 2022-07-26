8-month-old boy killed when semi hit house in Winnebago Co.

VINLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - An 8-month-old boy was killed when a semi tractor/trailer crashed into a home in Winnebago County on Monday evening.

“Tragically, one occupant inside the home died at the scene of the crash, an 8-month-old baby boy,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement. “Please keep your thoughts with the family and friends of everyone involved.”

The boy’s name has not been released.

On Monday, dispatchers received multiple calls shortly after 6 p.m. reporting a semi traveling south on I-41 had veered off the interstate through a fence line. The semi crossed a frontage road and hit an occupied house on Green Valley Road.

The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old man from Little Chute, suffered minor injuries in the crash. Officials have not said what caused him to veer off the road.

Green Valley Road was closed between State Highway 76 and County Highway GG for over 10 hours.

“We would like to extend a special thanks to two tow companies who quickly responded with heavy wreckers to try to help assist, Accel Auto and Expert Towing,” says the Sheriff’s Office.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received help from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Neenah Police Department, Menasha Police Department, Town of Vinland Fire Department, Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, ThedaStar Air Medical, Wisconsin Public Service, Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team, Winnebago County Highway Department, and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

