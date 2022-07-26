Advertisement

AG Kaul joins coalition arguing that Ala. congressional maps must be redrawn

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost two dozen state attorney generals, including Wisconsin’s Josh Kaul, are calling for the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm a lower court’s ruling that Alabama’s congressional district maps violate the Voting Rights Act.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the move Monday in a brief filed in Merrill v. Milligan.

The 21 attorneys general joined a coalition, arguing that SCOTUS should affirm the lower court’s ruling and state that the maps must be redrawn. The group argues that the high court needs to protect the voting power of minority communities.

“This case is yet another attack on voting rights,” Kaul said. “The Supreme Court should reject this attempt to further undermine the Voting Rights Act.”

Kaul explained that 30% of Alabama’s population is Black, but districts drawn after the 2020 census have resulted in only one of the state’s seven congressional districts being majority-Black. Several groups have sought to have the lines redrawn, arguing that the state violated the Voting Rights Act by unlawfully drawing maps that “pack” Black voters into one district.

Kaul further explained that the Voting Rights Act prevents states from drawing legislative districts that dilute minority voting power and theses standards were decided on in Thornburg v. Gingles (1986). States have used this case as precedent since then.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

MPD: Madison woman fights way out of car after alleged sexual assault
Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will receive one dollar from every blizzard...
Dairy Queen treating children to miracles through Blizzards
Sean Leavy
Former Madison East principal to no longer fill Capital High position, resigns from district
Winnebago County relays results of Chemtool survey
Report identifying emissions during Chemtool fire released