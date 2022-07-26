AG Kaul joins coalition arguing that Ala. congressional maps must be redrawn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost two dozen state attorney generals, including Wisconsin’s Josh Kaul, are calling for the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm a lower court’s ruling that Alabama’s congressional district maps violate the Voting Rights Act.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the move Monday in a brief filed in Merrill v. Milligan.

The 21 attorneys general joined a coalition, arguing that SCOTUS should affirm the lower court’s ruling and state that the maps must be redrawn. The group argues that the high court needs to protect the voting power of minority communities.

“This case is yet another attack on voting rights,” Kaul said. “The Supreme Court should reject this attempt to further undermine the Voting Rights Act.”

Kaul explained that 30% of Alabama’s population is Black, but districts drawn after the 2020 census have resulted in only one of the state’s seven congressional districts being majority-Black. Several groups have sought to have the lines redrawn, arguing that the state violated the Voting Rights Act by unlawfully drawing maps that “pack” Black voters into one district.

Kaul further explained that the Voting Rights Act prevents states from drawing legislative districts that dilute minority voting power and theses standards were decided on in Thornburg v. Gingles (1986). States have used this case as precedent since then.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.