Antique and midcentury furnishing store opening up on Verona Rd

Atomic Antiques will open their doors on Aug. 1and will be open daily 10am-6pm.
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new furnishing store is popping up in Madison at the beginning of August, and it’s got all things retro, antique and midcentury modern for shoppers.

Atomic Antiques provides inventory from over 75 dealers throughout the Midwest area - including Madison, Milwaukee, Rockford and Chicago. They are dedicated to helping shoppers find retro furniture and décor to fit their needs for home or office.

Atomic Antiques is set to open their doors Aug. 1, but they are having their grand opening celebration from Aug. 19-21. The grand opening is an opportunity to win gift cards and other prizes, along with music and refreshments being provided.

The owners, Jennifer and Bob Richardson, are excited to finally be able to dedicate a space towards antique and midcentury modern furnishings, as well as being able to provide an opportunity for shoppers to recycle and upcycle their home décor.

“More and more shoppers are shifting away from purchasing all new items in their decorating process. This is due to environmental issues, labor considerations, and the superior construction quality of retro furniture. Shopping at our store is the perfect response to those concerns,” Jennifer said.

The store in located on 4546 Verona Rd, and is open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Grand opening festivities will occur on Aug. 19 from 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Aug. 20-21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

You can find their store website for more information at https://www.atomicofmadison.com/.

