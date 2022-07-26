BBB: Watch out for rental scams during your party planning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning people to be on the lookout for scams while planning a party.

The BBB said scammers are looking to target people who are using rentals for parties, such as chairs, decorations and other supplies.

The scam starts when a “vendor” you’ve contacted through social media or online promises to reserve your rental for the date you need it, but they say you have to pay a deposit first. They may also require you to fill out a contact form that contains personal information.

But when the date of your party arrives, your rentals also never arrive. The “vendor” may make excuses, like that they’ve had an emergency and can’t deliver their promise.

You may not be able to contact the rental company at all. If you can, when you ask for your money back, the scammer will disappear.

The BBB recommends following these tips to avoid rental scams:

Do your research before you rent. Search for the company’s website and ensure it has accurate contact information. Search for the company’s website and ensure it has accurate contact information. Read consumer reviews on third-party websites. Search the business’s name and the word “scam” to make sure there aren’t any reports of fraud against the business.

Be careful with personal details. Make sure you are dealing with a legitimate, professional company before you hand over personal information.

Watch out for people who contact you on messaging apps. Legitimate businesses likely won’t contact you out of the blue on a messaging app, the BBB said. If you do use a messaging app to talk to a company, make sure they have a real website and working contact information.

Always pay with a credit card. It’s easier to dispute fraudulent charges if you use your credit card. If you use your debit card or cash and are scammed, it will be more difficult to get your money back.

