Bipartisan group of senators call for release of Brittney Griner

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 27, 2022. More than four months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession, American basketball star Brittney Griner is to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of bipartisan senators is calling on the Russian government to release U.S. citizen Brittney Griner from her wrongful detention.

Senator Tammy Baldwin, along with her group of colleagues, is urging the U.S. government to press for the WNBA player’s release.

“Brittney Griner needs to be released, she should be free to come home to her family,” Baldwin said. “This Senate Resolution has earned the support of Democrats and Republicans because we are standing together in support of Brittney being free and returning home to her family.”

The group’s resolution demands an end to Griner’s five-month-long wrongful detention. It also expresses support for U.S. citizen Paul Whelan and all prisoners unjustly imprisoned in the Russian Federation.

The full list of senators leading this Senate resolution can be found here.

