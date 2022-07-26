Advertisement

Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies body of fisherman as Milwaukee man

Body of missing fisherman at Lake Monona found
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the individual that was found in Lake Monona on Sunday.

Officials have identified the individual as Willie G. Colbert, a 74-year-old man from Milwaukee. Colbert was pronounced dead on the scene where he was found.

An autopsy completed on Monday found that Mr. Colbert died from an accidental drowning, though additional testing is underway at this time, said the Dane Co. Medical Examiner.

The search for the man began on Saturday when police discovered Colbert had gone into the water. Dive teams soon responded as well to assist, but the search halted after severe weather ended their efforts for the day.

The search began again on Sunday and authorities found the man that morning.

The two men who were in the boat with him told authorities that the man was driving a 24′ Ranger Reata when it hit a swell and veered sharply. The other two individuals were able to make it back to shore safely.

