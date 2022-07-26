Advertisement

Dane Co. officials identify 18-year-old man killed in Madison shooting

The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on July 22, 2022.(WMTV-TV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died after a shooting in Madison last week as an 18-year-old Milwaukee resident.

The medical examiner’s office stated that Laron Bynum died from “homicidal firearm related trauma.”

An autopsy was completed on Sunday and there is more testing being conducted.

The City of Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing to investigate this death.

Officers discovered the teen around 11:20 a.m. Friday when they responded to the area near the 1700 block of Vahlen Street. Despite efforts to save his life, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about the same time as the victim was found, MPD officers were alerted to gunfire on Vera Court, about two miles away. The location where police found the victim was just blocks away from the southeast corner of Warner Park, while this second incident happened not far from its northwest edge.

During a news conference on Friday, MPD Capt. Kelly Donahue said investigators had not known where the victim was shot or determined what the motive was for the shooting. She did indicate that the teen was likely targeted.

