Expect more speed enforcement tomorrow across Midwest, from highways to back roads

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement in six states will set out to enforce speed limits and educate drivers about how fast they’re going.

Speed Awareness Day on Wednesday, July 27 is the joint campaign across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

“We’re not looking to just issue citations,” Sgt. Randy Gordon with Wisconsin State Patrol, said. “Staff are looking for voluntary compliance of the traffic laws.”

Between 2017 and 2021, Wisconsin saw at least 15 thousand speed-related crashes each year, according to data from State Patrol. In the same time frame, there were a total of 885 speed-related fatalities.

High speeds are also a growing concern.

State Patrol said citations for going at least 100 mph or over have doubled in 2020, compared to 2019. The number rose again in 2021.

But highways are not the only problem spots, and local law enforcement agencies say they will enforce speed limits in other areas as well, including residential areas.

“We do see quite a few people in town asking us to patrol different residential areas. It’s one of the biggest complaints that we get. It’s speed and vehicle traffic,” Chief Josh Sherman of Sauk Prairie Police Department said.

One of his own concerns is 13th Street in Prairie Du Sac, which houses the police station, three schools and only a few stop signs.

“It comes down to safety of our community and the people that are walking the streets or our children that are on summer vacation that are crossing the roads that may not be paying attention,” he said. “So when we have motorists that are speeding or exceeding the speed limit, it increases the danger to our community as a whole.”

The chief said while Sauk Prairie Police is not at full staff, anyone who is available will be hitting the roads tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.