Advertisement

Few showers and storms overnight tonight

Comfortable temps continue
Rain chances enter overnight into early Wednesday morning.
Rain chances enter overnight into early Wednesday morning.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Isolated showers and storms tonight
  • Additional showers Wednesday night
  • Cooler through the rest of the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front sweeping in from the north tonight will bring a chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder after midnight. We’ll start off with cloudy conditions on Wednesday morning, but skies will gradually clear through the day. A second cold front enters Wednesday night, bringing another chance for showers and storms into early Thursday morning. Neither of these rain chances looks to be too significant, maybe a combined total of a half-inch of rain accumulation over the next two nights. Good sleeping weather though!

Wednesday’s cold front will bring some cooler temperatures into the region, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s through the end of the workweek. We’ll rebound to the seasonable 80s by the weekend with dry and sunny conditions on tap.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Enjoy the nice conditions while they last though, it looks like the heat will be turning back up to start the month of August! Heat will be building in the central plains through the weekend. Right now, it looks like we can expect to see things getting hot locally by next Wednesday, August 3. Hopefully, the heat won’t stick around for too long!

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

Latest News

Pleasant Temperatures Ahead
Lots of Sunshine This Week
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!
Birthdays for Tuesday, July 26
More sunshine.
Lots of Sunshine This Week
Low 80s and mainly sunny skies ahead on Tuesday.
Pleasant weather continues this week!