Few showers and storms overnight tonight

Key Takeaways

Isolated showers and storms tonight

Additional showers Wednesday night

Cooler through the rest of the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front sweeping in from the north tonight will bring a chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder after midnight. We’ll start off with cloudy conditions on Wednesday morning, but skies will gradually clear through the day. A second cold front enters Wednesday night, bringing another chance for showers and storms into early Thursday morning. Neither of these rain chances looks to be too significant, maybe a combined total of a half-inch of rain accumulation over the next two nights. Good sleeping weather though!

Wednesday’s cold front will bring some cooler temperatures into the region, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s through the end of the workweek. We’ll rebound to the seasonable 80s by the weekend with dry and sunny conditions on tap.

Enjoy the nice conditions while they last though, it looks like the heat will be turning back up to start the month of August! Heat will be building in the central plains through the weekend. Right now, it looks like we can expect to see things getting hot locally by next Wednesday, August 3. Hopefully, the heat won’t stick around for too long!

