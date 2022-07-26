Advertisement

Former Madison East principal to no longer fill Capital High position, resigns from district

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed on Friday that Leavy had officially resigned from MMSD to take a principal position in a different part of the state.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Madison East High School principal and Madison Metropolitan School District employee who was supposed to take over as principal at Capital High School this upcoming school year will no longer be filling the position.

Sean Leavy was the principal at Madison East for less than two months into his first year during the 2021-22 school year before taking an administrative role within the district. His departure came two weeks after a student-led walkout at the school.

Leavy then served as Director of Multi-tiered System of Supports and Master of Scheduling prior to accepting the position at Capital High.

LeMonds said families at Capital High would have additional information on the change early this week.

LeMonds said families at Capital High would have additional information on the change early this week.

