Former President Trump to rally for Wisconsin governor candidate Michels

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. Trump is returning to Washington for the first time since leaving office to deliver a policy speech Tuesday night, July 26 before allies who have been crafting an agenda for a possible second term. Trump will address the America First Policy Institute's two-day America First Agenda Summit.((AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File))
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Wisconsin in support of Republican governor candidate Tim Michels.

Trump’s rally will be held at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Trump website.

Trump has thrown his support behind Michels ahead of the Wisconsin Primary Election on Aug. 9.

“Wisconsin needs a Governor who will Stop Inflation, Uphold the Rule of Law, strengthen our Borders (we had the strongest borders in history just two years ago, now we have the weakest!) and End the well-documented Fraud in our Elections. Tim Michels is the best candidate to deliver meaningful solutions to these problems, and he will produce jobs like no one else can even imagine. Tim is an America First Conservative who Supports our Second Amendment, Honors our Brave Law Enforcement and First Responders, and Stands Strongly against the Woke Mob trying to destroy our Country,” Trump writes.

Michels will face Rebecca Kleefisch, Timothy Ramthun and Adam Fischer in the Republican primary race. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Tony Evers in the general election.

Kleefisch has been endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas.)

