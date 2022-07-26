Advertisement

Infamous ‘murder hornet’ gets new name from scientists

The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a...
The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a distinction from other hornets.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many remember the introduction of the “murder hornets.”

The bug with any other name would be just as terrifying, but it’s getting a new one.

The Entomological Society of America is now calling the insect the northern giant hornet.

People can continue calling it a murder hornet due to that being only a nickname.

The new name will be replacing the old one, Asian giant hornet.

The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.
The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)

Scientists say that name didn’t do much to identify the stinger, since all hornets are native to Asia.

They were also concerned it could stir up anti-Asian sentiment.

The world’s largest hornet got its horrific nickname due to its habit of decapitating honeybees.

It’s invasive in North America, but so far hives have only been found in British Columbia and a small portion of Washington state.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

Latest News

A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
'I just can't imagine': Woman recounts campground massacre
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health to hold two-day hiring event
To the north, in the Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian...
New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine
Downtown Madison fire displaces 3 units, causes significant damage