Lots of Sunshine This Week

Key Takeaways

More sun today

A few showers tonight

A nice weekend forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring more sunshine, low dew points, and seasonable temperatures for today. Cloud cover will increase during the evening ahead of our next weather maker.

A cold front will spark off a few showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight into early Wednesday morning, but coverage looks pretty spotty. We’ll clear out the clouds through the rest of Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Temperatures will be trending a bit cooler through the latter half of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s both Thursday and Friday. Sky conditions look to remain mainly sunny as well. We could see a few showers pop up on Thursday, but it looks like a dry end to the month of July.

The weekend forecast remains nice. Sunshine is expected with highs back in the lower to middle 80s.

