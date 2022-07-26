Advertisement

Madison Gas and Electric warns customers of uptick in phone scams

(Source: MGN)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MGE is warning customers of a phone scam after receiving countless reports from customers claiming they are being targeted.

Madison Gas and Electric is describing the scam as customers getting calls from people who are claiming to work for MGE and will ask the customers to pay with a debit card or wire transfer for supposed past-due bills.

They remind customers that even if they threaten immediate disconnection to double check with MGE to make sure it is a valid phone number. Scammers are able to manipulate caller ID displays and may be able to show a company’s name when they call.

If any customer is unsure with someone claiming to contact them from MGE, they should call the energy company at (608)252-7222 before taking any further action.

For further information, visit their website.

