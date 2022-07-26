Advertisement

MPD: Madison woman fights way out of car after alleged sexual assault

(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and led into a vehicle where she eventually escaped two men early Sunday morning.

According to MPD, the woman was waiting for a driver from a rideshare service when two men approached her on the 500 block of State St.

Officials say the men allegedly made inappropriate comments and groped her without consent. They were then able to reportedly lead her to a vehicle and leave the area.

The woman continued to fight as one of the men allegedly kept assaulting her. She was eventually able to get out of the car, police said.

Multiple witnesses were able to get the woman to a safe location.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

