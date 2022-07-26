Advertisement

Olbrich’s Blooming Butterflies exhibit highlights monarch conservation efforts

Guests can enjoy 19 different species of free-flying butterflies inside the tropical Bolz Conservatory.
guests can enjoy 19 different species of free-flying butterflies inside the tropical Bolz Conservatory.
guests can enjoy 19 different species of free-flying butterflies inside the tropical Bolz Conservatory.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Blooming Butterflies exhibit has returned to Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

From now until August 7, guests can enjoy 19 different species of free-flying butterflies inside the tropical Bolz Conservatory.

Visitors can also learn more about the butterfly life cycle and possibly witness a butterfly emerge from a chrysalis. Some children’s activities include a scavenger hunt which will teach kids about the relationship between plants and pollinators.

Staff say there is a focus this year on butterfly conservation efforts, especially after the monarch butterfly was recently categorized as an endangered species.

On Friday, July 29, Olbrich Botanical Gardens is hosting a Butterfly Action Day which will feature interactive displays about ways to help the monarch population.

Admission prices for non-members for the Olbrich Blooming Butterflies exhibit is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children five and under. To learn more about the exhibit, click HERE.

