Packers Everywhere hosting free pep rallies for fans at away games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Packers fans from everywhere are officially invited to Packers Everywhere Pep Rallies to celebrate the green and gold throughout their regular season.

These rallies will be held in Tampa, London, and Washington D.C.

They will feature contests, prizes, and giveaway items. Rallies held the day before each game will also feature a guest appearance by Packers President Mark Murphy and other Packer alumni.

In Tampa, the rally will take place at 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 24. It will be held at Whiskey Joe’s Bar & Grill.

For the Packer’s international appearance, the London pep rallies will be held over the space of three days, Oct. 6-8. Times will be determined as it gets closer, but will still be full of fun contests and a DJ.

Fans are encouraged to stop by The Barrow Boy and Banker pub for additional giveaways.

Washington D.C.’s rally will be held Oct. 22 in Franklin Hall.

Additional information for each rally will be announced as it gets closer. Each of these rallies will be free to attend.

