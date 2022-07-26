Portage PD: Disguised man ran from, threatened police during arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old man was arrested by police after allegedly disguising himself, running from and threatening Portage Police on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Portage Police Department said they saw the suspect walking around noon on the 200 block of W. Carroll St., allegedly trying to conceal his identity by wearing a long-haired wig because of an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

A police officer tried to talk to the suspect on the 100 block of the same street, and he allegedly ran away.

After a search of the area, police said the suspect was located on W. Pleasant Street when he allegedly took off running for the second time, officials said. During the arrest, Portage Police said the suspect allegedly armed himself with a shovel and threatened a Columbia Co. deputy with it.

After the 40-year-old was arrested, police searched and reported finding more than five grams of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was arrested for violation of probation warrant and charged with resisting/obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines, possession with intent at or near certain places, battery or threats to law enforcement, two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Portage PD.

The Portage Police Department was assisted by the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office during the arrest.

