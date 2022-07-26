Advertisement

Raising Cane’s CEO buys Mega Millions tickets for all employees

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - The founder and CEO of fast food restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is buying a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his employees as the jackpot is one of the largest in lottery history.

Todd Graves said he was buying tickets on behalf of each of his 50,000 employees, WVUE reports. If any of the tickets wins the mammoth prize, he said every Raising Cane’s employee stands to win thousands of dollars.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday, and the estimated jackpot is $810 million. No one has had all of the winning numbers in three months.

The Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializes in chicken fingers and was founded in 1996. There are more than 600 locations across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

Latest News

The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
Josef Aschbacher, director general of the European Space Agency, gives his reaction to Russia's...
Russia leaving International Space Station project not surprising, expert says
Atomic Antiques will open their doors on Aug. 1and will be open daily 10am-6pm.
Antique and midcentury furnishing store opening up on Verona Rd
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies