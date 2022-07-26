SSM Health to hold two-day hiring event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is holding a two-day hiring event that gives applicants the opportunity to interview and receive a job offer on the same day on Wednesday and Thursday near west Madison, health officials said.

The health organization is seeking to fill a variety of positions including registered nurse, CNA, medical equipment specialist and occupational and physical therapist roles in SSM Health’s Post-Acute services.

Job seekers do not need to pre-register for the event being held at 1808 W. Beltline Highway, said SSM Health. The event will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 12 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Applicants that are highly qualified may receive same-day job offers, SSM Health said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.