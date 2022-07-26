Advertisement

SSM Health to hold two-day hiring event

SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is holding a two-day hiring event that gives applicants the opportunity to interview and receive a job offer on the same day on Wednesday and Thursday near west Madison, health officials said.

The health organization is seeking to fill a variety of positions including registered nurse, CNA, medical equipment specialist and occupational and physical therapist roles in SSM Health’s Post-Acute services.

Job seekers do not need to pre-register for the event being held at 1808 W. Beltline Highway, said SSM Health. The event will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 12 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Applicants that are highly qualified may receive same-day job offers, SSM Health said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

Latest News

Downtown Madison fire displaces 3 units, causes significant damage
Enbridge is accelerating its solar self-power program which is being used to reduce the...
Enbridge solar farms to be constructed in Portage, Adams
Wisconsin distillery wins gold medal with Single Barrel Rye Whiskey
Madison Gas and Electric warns customers of uptick in phone scams