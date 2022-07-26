SSM Health offers drowning prevention information

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - July 25 is World Drowning Prevention Day and SSM Health is offering small steps community members can make to prevent it.

SSM Health says that each year an estimated 236,000 people drown worldwide and Janesville East Family Medicine provider Dr. Christopher Taylor said that community water safety can be improved.

“With appropriate education and safety precautions, everyone can make a difference,” Dr. Taylor said.

It is important to recognize that wherever there is water, there is a risk of drowning, explained SSM Health. This includes:

Small water sources like sinks and buckets

Outdoor swimming and kiddie pools

Ditches, ponds, creeks and rivers

Bathtubs

Roadways during severe weather events

Taylor added that it doesn’t take a significant amount of time for a drowning to occur.

