SSM Health offers drowning prevention information

St. Mary’s Medical Group has a location in Lake Ozark, that walk in clinic is set to close on December 31st.(ky3)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - July 25 is World Drowning Prevention Day and SSM Health is offering small steps community members can make to prevent it.

SSM Health says that each year an estimated 236,000 people drown worldwide and Janesville East Family Medicine provider Dr. Christopher Taylor said that community water safety can be improved.

“With appropriate education and safety precautions, everyone can make a difference,” Dr. Taylor said.

It is important to recognize that wherever there is water, there is a risk of drowning, explained SSM Health. This includes:

  • Small water sources like sinks and buckets
  • Outdoor swimming and kiddie pools
  • Ditches, ponds, creeks and rivers
  • Bathtubs
  • Roadways during severe weather events

Taylor added that it doesn’t take a significant amount of time for a drowning to occur.

