Advertisement

Time & date set for Dane Co. & Madison’s gun buyback event

Guns collected from gun buyback event in Cleveland, Ohio.
Guns collected from gun buyback event in Cleveland, Ohio.(WOIO)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The time and place are set for gun owners to trade their firearms for gift cards meant to spent on basic necessities like groceries and gas. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office released the details Tuesday morning, along with a schedule of how much will be offered for each type of weapon.

“Too often, firearms can get into the wrong hands. The Sheriff’s Office is providing this opportunity for citizens to safely turn in unwanted firearms and possibly prevent a tragedy,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett wrote in this latest update on the program. The Sheriff’s Office is conducting the initiative alongside the Madison Police Department.

County supervisors previously approved Saturday, Aug. 13, as the tentative date for the buyback. That date is now confirmed, and the event is set to take place at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Flat rates are set for how much each type of firearm will be worth. During the event, law enforcement will be offering:

FirearmValue
Assault Rifles$250
Ghost Guns$200
Handguns/Rifles/Shotguns$100
Revolvers$50
BB Guns/Pellet Guns/Facsimile firearms$10-$25

The Sheriff’s Office has highlighted that this is a No Questions Asked program. People trading their guns will not be required to give their names, personal information, or about the weapons. There are, however, guidelines for bringing the guns and no walkups will be allowed.

Rules for bringing guns to buyback:

  • Firearms must be transported unloaded and inside a trunk or cargo are of your vehicle.
  • Firearms should be either wrapped, cased or boxed.
  • Magazines and ammunition must be in a separate area of the vehicle (such as the backseat).
  • Firearms must be in working condition.

The county budgeted $32,000 for buying the weapons; however the Sheriff’s Office has been accepting donations to be spent on the program. More information on donating is available via email.

Information about the program, in general, is available here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator

Latest News

A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
8-month-old boy killed when semi hit house in Winnebago County
More sunshine.
Lots of Sunshine This Week
guests can enjoy 19 different species of free-flying butterflies inside the tropical Bolz...
Olbrich’s Blooming Butterflies exhibit highlights monarch conservation efforts
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator