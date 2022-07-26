Time & date set for Dane Co. & Madison’s gun buyback event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The time and place are set for gun owners to trade their firearms for gift cards meant to spent on basic necessities like groceries and gas. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office released the details Tuesday morning, along with a schedule of how much will be offered for each type of weapon.

“Too often, firearms can get into the wrong hands. The Sheriff’s Office is providing this opportunity for citizens to safely turn in unwanted firearms and possibly prevent a tragedy,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett wrote in this latest update on the program. The Sheriff’s Office is conducting the initiative alongside the Madison Police Department.

County supervisors previously approved Saturday, Aug. 13, as the tentative date for the buyback. That date is now confirmed, and the event is set to take place at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Flat rates are set for how much each type of firearm will be worth. During the event, law enforcement will be offering:

Firearm Value Assault Rifles $250 Ghost Guns $200 Handguns/Rifles/Shotguns $100 Revolvers $50 BB Guns/Pellet Guns/Facsimile firearms $10-$25

The Sheriff’s Office has highlighted that this is a No Questions Asked program. People trading their guns will not be required to give their names, personal information, or about the weapons. There are, however, guidelines for bringing the guns and no walkups will be allowed.

Rules for bringing guns to buyback:

Firearms must be transported unloaded and inside a trunk or cargo are of your vehicle.

Firearms should be either wrapped, cased or boxed.

Magazines and ammunition must be in a separate area of the vehicle (such as the backseat).

Firearms must be in working condition.

The county budgeted $32,000 for buying the weapons; however the Sheriff’s Office has been accepting donations to be spent on the program. More information on donating is available via email.

Information about the program, in general, is available here.

