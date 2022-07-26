University of Wisconsin Hospitals ranked best hospital in the state for 11th year in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Hospitals has been ranked number one hospital in Wisconsin by the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospital lists.

In addition to their number one ranking, the hospital also had four medical and surgical specialties ranked top in the nation: gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and orthopedics. Obstetrics and gynecology was ranked among the top 15 in the nation.

There were also five medical and surgery specialties rated as high performing: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, pulmonary and lung surgery, and urology.

University of Wisconsin Hospitals also received the highest rating for 18 different procedure and conditions.

“These rankings show UW Health continues to be the premier health system to care for all of our patients’ diverse and complex needs,” said Dr. Pete Newcomer, chief clinical officer, UW Health.

U.S. News & World Report surveyed over 5,000 hospitals as part of their rankings.

