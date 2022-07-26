Whitewater school district employee accused of sexual assault of a child

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - An employee of the Whitewater Unified School District is accused of being in a sexual relationship with a minor and was arrested, police stated Tuesday.

Whitewater Police Department reports that it had responded just after 10 p.m. on Friday, July 22, to the intersection of East Clay Street and South Wisconsin Street for someone experiencing a mental health emergency.

Officers identified the man and learned that he had allegedly been in a relationship with a minor, as well as that he worked for the district.

The 34-year-old suspect faces a charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person and authorities stated that additional charges could be filed depending on the results of the investigation.

Whitewater PD added that it has been working with school district staff through the investigation.

The department thanked those who had come forward to report concerns regarding this case and urged anyone else with information to call them at 262-473-0555.

NBC15 has reached out to the school district to confirm if the suspect is still employed with the district.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

