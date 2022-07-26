WIS 78 bridge replacement to begin Aug. 1

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The WIS 78 bridge replacement between W. Mineral Point Road and Greenwald Road in Dane County is scheduled to begin Aug. 1, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

This construction project will bring a full closure to the road, and motorists will need to use alternate routes. The WisDOT did not indicate any specific detours in their release.

Construction for this bridge is currently expected to be completed in October, dependent on weather conditions.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, visit the Department of Transportation’s 511 website.

