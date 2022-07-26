Advertisement

WIS 78 bridge replacement to begin Aug. 1

(WAFB)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The WIS 78 bridge replacement between W. Mineral Point Road and Greenwald Road in Dane County is scheduled to begin Aug. 1, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

This construction project will bring a full closure to the road, and motorists will need to use alternate routes. The WisDOT did not indicate any specific detours in their release.

Construction for this bridge is currently expected to be completed in October, dependent on weather conditions.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, visit the Department of Transportation’s 511 website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

Latest News

Atomic Antiques will open their doors on Aug. 1and will be open daily 10am-6pm.
Antique and midcentury furnishing store opening up on Verona Rd
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
8-month-old boy killed when semi hit house in Winnebago Co.
Guns collected from gun buyback event in Cleveland, Ohio.
Time & date set for Dane Co. & Madison’s gun buyback event
More sunshine.
Lots of Sunshine This Week