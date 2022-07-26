Wisconsin DNR: disabled gun deer hunt sign up deadline is Sept. 1

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eligible disabled hunters have until September 1 to register for the 2022 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities being held in October, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said.

The DNR said participants must contact and confirm their hunting location with a hunt sponsor before September 1 for the hunt taking place October 1-9.

Sponsors have enrolled nearly 70,000 acres of land across 40 counties for this year’s gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities, officials said.

“Since 1992, Wisconsin’s dedicated gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities provides opportunities to pursue whitetails regardless of any special challenges a hunter may face,” said Ally Magnin, DNR Assistant Deer and Elk Specialist.

To participate in the hunt, the DNR encourages hunters to speak with land sponsors directly and as early as possible to determine availability. Participants will need to provide their name, contact information and a DNR customer number to sponsors.

“This unique hunt pairs interested hunters with landowner sponsors who generously open their properties for the October hunt,” said Magnin.

To qualify for the hunt, hunters must possess a valid Class A, C or D disabled permit or qualifying Class B permit and a gun deer license, DNR officials said.

For more information about the hunt, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.