$2.5 million grant awarded to Wisconsin behavior health initiative

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty-seven behavioral health providers across Wisconsin received more than $2.5 million in grants to increase treatment access to communities, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

The funding from the one-time American Rescue Plan Act will go towards expanding access to mental health and substance use treatment and recovery supports through telehealth. Grantees will use the money to remove location and technological barriers to treatment, DHS officials said.

“Every Wisconsinite should have access to quality, affordable health care they need when they need it, and that includes behavioral and mental health services,” said Governor Evers.

Private behavioral telehealth stations will be able to use grant money to set up virtual appointments in central locations for Wisconsinites who may be struggling to access community centers, food pantries, homeless shelters, libraries, long-term care facilities and schools, funding officials say.

“These grants will help ensure more folks can meet with a provider no matter where they live, closing gaps in services and building a behavioral health system that works for everyone at a time when treatment and recovery supports for mental health and substance use are more important than ever,” Evers added.

