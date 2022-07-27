Alex Lasry dropping out of Senate race, multiple reports indicate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate may be on the verge of dropping out.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bill Glauber reported Alex Lasry will withdraw from the race. Fox6News soon backed his tweet, writing that sources told the Milwaukee station he was out.

Big news in Wisconsin Senate race: Alex Lasry will withdraw, putting Mandela Barnes in the driver's seat. We'll soon post story at https://t.co/NKZANFo7kP — BillGlauber (@BillGlauber) July 27, 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks executive had been running neck-and-neck with Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes in the Democratic primary. His departure would put State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski in second place.

On Monday, Outagamie Co. Executive Tom Nelson announced he was suspending his campaign.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated as it develops.

