Advertisement

Alex Lasry dropping out of Senate race, multiple reports indicate

Alex Lasry
Alex Lasry(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate may be on the verge of dropping out.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bill Glauber reported Alex Lasry will withdraw from the race. Fox6News soon backed his tweet, writing that sources told the Milwaukee station he was out.

The Milwaukee Bucks executive had been running neck-and-neck with Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes in the Democratic primary. His departure would put State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski in second place.

On Monday, Outagamie Co. Executive Tom Nelson announced he was suspending his campaign.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

Latest News

Decision 2022
In-person absentee voting set to begin Tuesday
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Wisconsin Dem U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson quits race
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
.
What to expect in the gubernatorial debate with Charles Benson