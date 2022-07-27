Advertisement

Another round of rain tonight

Cooler temps to follow
Slight cool down Thursday and Friday.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Skies clearing today
  • Another cold front brings showers tonight
  • Comfortable and sunny through the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some light rain moved through the region last night, but we’re clearing things out this morning. As drier air filters in behind the cold front, dew points will be dropping and skies will be clearing into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s today.

A second cold front heads our way later tonight, bringing us another chance for showers after midnight. This looks to be a slightly better rain chance than what we saw last night, with more locations getting at least a small dose of rain by Thursday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible overnight but no strong storms are expected. Rain accumulations won’t be too substantial, likely less than a half-inch for most.

Cooler air moves in behind the front, cooler our temperatures to the mid and upper 70s to end the workweek. Strong high pressure moves in and we’ll enjoy lots of sunshine through the rest of the week, with temperatures rebounding to the low 80s by the weekend. There’s a chance for a few isolated showers to start the workweek next Monday.

