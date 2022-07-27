Advertisement

Beloit fire shows the importance of shutting doors, firefighters say

The Beloit Fire Dept. responded to a kitchen fire in the 700 block of Garfield Ave., on July 26, 2022.(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Kitchen doors saved a fire from spreading through a Beloit home late Tuesday morning, the Beloit Fire Department reported. Firefighters credited the doors being closed for limiting the damage from the flames to the room where the blaze started.

While smoke penetrated other rooms, the fact the kitchen doors were closed kept the fire contained to where it started, they wrote in a Facebook post. The fire department used the situation to remind people why they should keep doors inside their homes shut.

The post explained that closed doors will slow down the fire and, in the end, save lives. It specifically noted the bedroom doors should stay shut.

According to the fire department, the incident on Tuesday occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Garfield Ave. The flames did stay in the kitchen area; however, the people who lived there were still forced to find another place to stay because of the damage.

The fire department did not include in its statement the cause of the fire, nor did it give an estimate of the damage.

