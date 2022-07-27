Beloit Police cracking down on toy-gun violence uptick

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police are cracking down on a recent upward trend of Orbeez battles they noticed this weekend, officials said.

Police said the battles with Orbeez beads, which are small gel beads full of water, and toy guns can be a ton of fun when used appropriately, but that they have gotten several calls of people shooting at others who were not participating in the battles.

One officer pulled over a group of kids when one of them was sitting up on the sill of the window of a car in motion shooting their gun. Police said this type of dangerous behavior is going to get attention and a response.

Beloit officials said they were not going to go out of their way to catch people using the guns but added that if the shootings are causing injuries or if people are firing at community members who don’t want to be, they can and will be sited for discharging firearms.

Orbeez pellets that cause injury or pain can also warrant the arrest of the shooter for battery, police said.

“Again, we are not making this into a huge us versus folks having fun, but if you are causing problems and injuries, you should expect to see the flashing red and blues and citations/arrest,” said Beloit PD.

Beloit Police said Orbeez guns may be used in battler’s yards or other private spaces, but encourages participants to wear eye protection.

