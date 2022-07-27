Advertisement

Beloit Police giving away free steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai drivers

(WIFR)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is taking a major step in their community to help owners of certain Hyundai and Kia models prevent their vehicles from being stolen.

After an increase in reports of stolen Kias and Hyundais in the community, the City of Beloit Police Department announced they are handing out free steering locks to residents.

On Aug 3., during their National Night Out event, the first 100 Beloit residents who have a Kia or Hyundai vehicle made from 2015 to now can claim their free steering wheel lock. Beloit police are asking community members to bring their vehicle to the vent or show registration paperwork for proof.

To help keep their cars safe, Beloit Police recommend either using the steering wheel lock or park the car in a secure garage.

The National Night Out Kickoff event will be held at Riverside Park on Aug. 3, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Multiple police departments, including The Madison Police Department have also warned residents about an increase of thefts in these vehicles, due to a manufacturing issue. The cars are typically broken into through a rear window and driven away without keys.

