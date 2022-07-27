Blood donations needed to prevent a shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross has reported a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer and is asking for donors to help prevent a shortage.

In the past few weeks, the Red Cross has seen a nearly 20% shortage in their supply of and if donations do not increase, there will soon be a problem with blood availability for those who need it.

Type O negative blood and platelet donors are especially in great need right now, according to The American Red Cross.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” says Paul Sullivan, Red Cross Senior Vice President of donor services, “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

As a ‘thank you’ to all who come and donate in the month of August, Red Cross is announcing that they will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, which is estimated at a $6,000 value. There will be three winners chosen for this prize.

In addition, anyone who donates will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a service of their choice.

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

