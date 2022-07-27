Coors Lite introduces new thirst trap to keep mosquitoes away

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For how many people enjoy cracking open a cold beer in the summertime, even more hate the pesky swarm of mosquitoes that come to be the ultimate buzzkill.

Coors Lite has come up a new way of defeating these pesky bugs, after a study showed that drinking even 12 ounces of beer can make you more likely to get bit by mosquitoes.

The Coors Light Thirst Trap is a mosquito trap designed to give some mosquitoes a taste of beer, and their doom. It does require a sacrifice of the last few sips of beer to make sure it works, but vice president of marketing Marcelo Pascoa ensures it’ll keep your summer as the best part of the year.

The trap is simple. Once your beer is almost done, you snap on the Coors Light Thirst Trap and watch the mosquitoes go into it, and never come out. Watch this video to see how it works.

These thirst traps cost $5, and are available to buy starting July 27 through Aug. 5. A limited number will be released each day at 10 a.m. CST. You can find them here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.