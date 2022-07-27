Family of 18-year-old shot and killed in Madison pleads public for help finding person responsible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of an 18-year-old Milwaukee man gunned down in Madison last week is pleading for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Laron Bynum was the young man who was shot and killed Friday morning on Madison’s north side.

The Madison Police Department said Bynum was found deceased in a stolen car on Vahlen St. and N Sherman Ave. on Friday morning.

Bynum’s mother Alisha Warner has not been able to see her son’s body. While Bynum’s family waits on more information from law enforcement, they’re asking the public to help identify suspects.

Warner spoke to her son two days before he was killed. He asked her for money to take the Greyhound from Madison to back home in Milwaukee. She didn’t hear from him again. The next thing she heard was a knock on her door from police.

“I don’t know anyone who would want to hurt my son,” she said. “They killed my son in cold blood murder. Whoever did it needs to be found.”

The last time Bynum’s grandmother Janice Thompson saw him was two months ago.

“He was a very sweet child. His smile would just put butterflies in your stomach,” Thompson said. “The killer is still out there. I hope and pray to God that he doesn’t get any rest or peace. He needs to come forward. We will not rest until he is found.”

She and the rest of Bynum’s family said he was outgoing, loved video games and singing songs with his sister Ranisha Bynum.

“I love you,” Ranisha Bynum said to her brother. “I wish I could’ve deterred you from being in that moment at that time. I’m sorry.”

NBC15 News reached out to the Madison Police Dept. Wednesday for an update on the investigation but have not heard back.

