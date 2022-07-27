Advertisement

Four suburban Illinois men convicted in Grant Co. deer poaching investigation

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four suburban Illinois residents were convicted of illegal deer poaching over the winter in Grant County, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that it received a complaint of someone shooting deer after legal hunting hours on the night of Dec. 26, 2021 on County Road K in Woodman Township.

The Illinois residents, three from Naperville and one from Plainfield, were convicted on the following charges:

  • Misbah Syed was convicted of hunting deer during closed season, which is a misdemeanor, and must pay a $1,500 fine plus costs.
  • Mohammed Siddiqi was convicted of hunting deer during closed season and must pay a $1,500 fine plus costs.
  • Mohammed Khan was convicted of illegal shining of a deer, elk or bear, which is a misdemeanor, and must pay a $1,000 fine plus costs.
  • Sami Siddiqi was convicted of failing to complete registration for a deer and must pay a $343.50 fine.

The court also imposed a three-year Dept. of Natural Resources revocation of privileges and ordered DNA for Syed, Khan and Mohammed Siddiqi.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin DNR and Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Family of 18-year-old shot and killed Friday pleads with public for help finding suspect...
