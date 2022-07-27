Advertisement

MPD searching for bike thief

MPD suspect
MPD suspect(Madison Police Department)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators with the Madison Police Department are searching for a suspected bicycle thief and released his image Wednesday, hoping someone will recognize him.

According to the police department, a video of the incident, captured around 11 a.m. on Sunday, showed the suspect riding up to an apartment building, in the 300 block of E. Dayton Street, on a different bicycle.

The suspect went up to the bicycle he was about to steal, which was in a parking area of the complex, and clipped its lock, MPD indicated. He then allegedly climbed onto the stolen bicycle and rode off.

The suspect left the original bicycle behind, MPD added. Its report did not indicate if that bicycle was stolen.

The theft was reported to police on Tuesday. Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

Latest News

Blood donations needed to prevent a shortage
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Florence Baptist Temple on July 20, 2022, in...
Pence backs Kleefisch in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary
COVID-19 vaccine bottles
Richland County offers free COVID-19 vaccines
AP Images
$2.5 million grant awarded to Wisconsin behavior health initiative