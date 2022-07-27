MPD searching for bike thief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators with the Madison Police Department are searching for a suspected bicycle thief and released his image Wednesday, hoping someone will recognize him.

According to the police department, a video of the incident, captured around 11 a.m. on Sunday, showed the suspect riding up to an apartment building, in the 300 block of E. Dayton Street, on a different bicycle.

The suspect went up to the bicycle he was about to steal, which was in a parking area of the complex, and clipped its lock, MPD indicated. He then allegedly climbed onto the stolen bicycle and rode off.

The suspect left the original bicycle behind, MPD added. Its report did not indicate if that bicycle was stolen.

The theft was reported to police on Tuesday. Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

