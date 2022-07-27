North Mendota Trail in Middleton receives $1 million grant for expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton trail is receiving a $1 million grant to help ease concerns of safety issues and bring it closer to completion.

County Executive Joe Parisi joined Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar to announce the grant, which will help in constructing the next portion of the North Mendota Trail. This next part will go from the Highland Way/Century Avenue traffic signal to the eastern City limits past Signature Drive.

The purpose of the trail is to help alleviate safety issues for bicyclist along County Highway M and help create more outdoor experiences for residents in Dane County.

The segment will be comprised of a paved path and improvements will be made where the path crosses street and driveway intersections.

“Completion of this path means that pedestrians and bicyclists who live in northeast Middleton will finally have a much safer, all-season connection with the rest of the community, while at the same time providing city residents will a great alternative for reaching Mendota County Park, Governor Nelson State Park, and points beyond,” said Mayor Gurdip Brar.

