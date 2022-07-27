Operation Fan Mail open for nominations to send veterans and service members to Packer games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nominations are officially open for the Operation Fan Mail program, which is an opportunity for a veterans, military service members and their family to get the chance to watch the Green Bay Packers at a home game.

Those who are chosen from the program will get four tickets to the game and be recognized on the field during pregame activities. They will also receive social media recognition and a $150 Packers Pro Shop gift card.

To enter a nomination for yourself or others, you’ll need to go the Operations Fan Mail’s website and submit a short essay of 500 words or less. These nominations can also be mailed to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628.

Operation Fan Mail, sponsored by WPS Health Solutions has been operating since 2007 and is a way for veterans and families with active duty members to be honored.

